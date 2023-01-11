Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s early 2023 rally outpaced that of its underlying bitcoin holdings, significantly narrowing its discount to the net asset value. The closed-end trust with more than $10 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Narrows to 8-Week Low - January 11, 2023
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple and Ethereum – European Wrap 11 January - January 11, 2023
- How Bitcoin Can Radically Improve The Healthcare System For Patients - January 11, 2023