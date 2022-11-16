Grayscale Bitcoin Trust , the world’s largest bitcoin fund, fell almost 7% on Wednesday, as investors dumped more digital assets after last week’s high-profile unraveling of crypto exchange FTX.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust falls as cryptocurrencies slide again - November 16, 2022
- FTX Bitcoin stash worth same as Mt. Gox 840K BTC before hack - November 16, 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Facing Lawsuit for Improperly Disclosing Financials - November 16, 2022