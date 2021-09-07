Grayscale CEO calls SEC ‘short-sighted’ after regulator’s comments on approval of a bitcoin ETF

The approval of the first bitcoin ETF in the U.S. is viewed as a crypto milestone because it would aid in the adoption of the nascent asset class.
