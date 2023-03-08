Craig Salm discusses what happens next after a court acts on its lawsuit against the SEC, and whether this regulator should even be involved with bitcoin products.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale Chief Legal Officer: A Spot Bitcoin ETF Will Protect U.S. Investors, Consumers - March 8, 2023
- Fed Chair Ponders Potential for Digital Dollar to Send Bitcoin to Zero - March 8, 2023
- Bitcoin bulls’ desire for a trend reversal could be obliterated by this week’s $565M options expiry - March 8, 2023