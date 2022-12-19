Grayscale Investments is considering appealing to the same US regulator that it’s currently suing for permission to buy back shares of its heavily discounted Bitcoin trust should the firm’s lawsuit …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale Considers Tender Offer for Bitcoin Trust Fund If SEC Lawsuit Fails - December 19, 2022
- Grayscale Will Explore Returning up to 20% of Investor Capital if SEC Refuses Spot Bitcoin ETF - December 19, 2022
- Grayscale ponders selling $2 billion worth of GBTC, Bitcoin price sell-off on the horizon? - December 19, 2022