Grayscale is moving forward with its spot Bitcoin ETF application It submitted an updated version of of its spot Bitcoin ETF prospectus Wednesday Some of its executives met with SEC officials earlier …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale Files Updated Spot Bitcoin ETF Prospectus After Meeting With SEC - November 23, 2023
- Bitcoin’s ascending channel and ethereum’s bounce back - November 23, 2023
- Unlocking the future of Bitcoin as a global payments technology - November 23, 2023