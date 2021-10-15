Grayscale Investments plans on filing an application to convert the world’s biggest bitcoin fund into a spot ETF early next week, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The investment …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ProShares Readies Bitcoin ETF for Launch - October 15, 2021
- Jack Dorsey says Square may build a bitcoin mining system, adding to bitcoin price surge - October 15, 2021
- Grayscale Investments close to filing application for spot bitcoin ETF, source says - October 15, 2021