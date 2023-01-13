The litigation began after the SEC denied the firm’s attempts to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a coveted spot market Bitcoin ETF. The watchdog argued that the ETF application did not …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale: SEC Argument for Blocking Bitcoin ETF ‘Illogical’ - January 13, 2023
- $100 Billion Crypto Price Boom Sees These Coins Leave Bitcoin And Ethereum In The Dust - January 13, 2023
- What’s Behind Bitcoin’s Big Rally, and Why Crypto Traders Bet the Worst Is Over - January 13, 2023