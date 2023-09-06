Grayscale Investments is urging the SEC to approve its request to convert its bitcoin trust into an ETF and has asked the agency to meet with them as quickly as possible after a court ruled against …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale Seeks SEC Meeting to Push Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval - September 5, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Current Struggles Will Be Forgotten, Says Crypto Expert Jameson Lopp: ‘There Will Come A Day…’ - September 5, 2023
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2023 – 2030 - September 5, 2023