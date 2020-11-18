Grayscale Investments has surpassed $10 billion in cryptocurrency assets under management. About $8.85 billion are held in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which now holds more than 500,000 bitcoins.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Dark Future Where Payments Are Politicized and Bitcoin Wins - November 18, 2020
- Why this trader is a buyer of bitcoin even as it hits a three-year high - November 18, 2020
- Grayscale Surpasses $10 Billion in Crypto Under Management With Over 500,000 BTC in Bitcoin Trust - November 18, 2020