If the SEC decides to change course and approve one or more of the above stated spot bitcoin ETF applications, “it must do so in a fair and orderly manner,” the statement said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Stocks Into The Red: Analyst Says King Crypto Could Touch $180K Before 2024 Halving - July 27, 2023
- Grayscale Urges Equal Treatment for All Spot Bitcoin ETF’s in Letter to SEC - July 27, 2023
- Bitcoin traders put eyes on $31K even as $2B in BTC options expire on Friday - July 27, 2023