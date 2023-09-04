On Aug. 29, crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments scored a major victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in its efforts to convert its over-the-counter Grayscale …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Future Prospects And Challenges For Bitcoin Embassies - September 4, 2023
- Grayscale victory, SEC delays decision on Bitcoin ETFs: Law Decoded - September 4, 2023
- Bitfinex reveals strategic Bitcoin holdings amid market upswing - September 4, 2023