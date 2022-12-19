Grayscale Investments is exploring options to return a portion of capital of its flagship Grayscale Bitcoin (GBTC) product if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) refuses to approve its spot …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale Will Explore Returning Portion of Investor Capital if SEC Refuses Spot Bitcoin ETF - December 19, 2022
- Grayscale Considers Tender Offer for Bitcoin Trust Fund If SEC Lawsuit Fails - December 19, 2022
- Grayscale Will Explore Returning up to 20% of Investor Capital if SEC Refuses Spot Bitcoin ETF - December 19, 2022