The $22.8 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has seen $7.4 billion exit across 30 trading days as of Friday, Bloomberg data show. GBTC has yet to post a single inflow since it converted …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Tops $54K, May Run Towards $58K as Crypto Rally Resumes - February 26, 2024
- ‘New nine’ Spot Bitcoin ETF volumes reach new daily high as BTC nears $55K - February 26, 2024
- Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Exodus Reaches $7.4 Billion In First 30 Trading Days - February 26, 2024