With the Securities and Exchange Commission opting against appealing a ruling that paves the way for Grayscale Investments LLC to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund, analysts are now trying to gauge how the process may unfold from here. The crypto asset-manager earlier this year scored a legal victory in federal court in its bid to turn its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker …
