The world’s largest digital asset manager offers 17 products tracking ether, bitcoin cash, chainlink, and many others that trade far away from the value of their underlying collateral. Should …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale’s Crypto Fund Discounts Extend Far Beyond Bitcoin - September 21, 2023
- The future of Bitcoin: Will the upward trajectory persist? - September 21, 2023
- What volatility? Bitcoin price dismisses FOMC, Mt. Gox with $26.7K dip - September 21, 2023