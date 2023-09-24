Read the full article here. SkyBridge Capital founder, Anthony Scaramucci, expressed his optimism for Bitcoin BTC/USD at the Messari Mainnet conference. He encouraged Bitcoin holders not to sell, stating that the worst of the bear market is behind us.
