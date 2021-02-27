Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is trading at a discount, one day after its bitcoin (BTC, -0.34%) trust did the same. The trust closed 5.21% below the price of ETH (+1.24%) on Thursday after trading …
Read Full Story
- 5 Reasons Bitcoin Is Superior to Gold - February 27, 2021
- Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust Premium Follows Bitcoin Sibling Into Flipping Negative - February 27, 2021
- EFF Director Cindy Cohn On Warrantless Surveillance, Encryption And Financial Privacy With Bitcoin - February 27, 2021