Grayscale Investments filed an updated application with the US SEC to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) to a spot Bitcoin ETF.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale Updates Bitcoin ETF Prospectus After Discussing with SEC - November 23, 2023
- Grayscales Files Updated Spot Bitcoin ETF Application with US SEC after Binance’s Forced Exit - November 23, 2023
- Milei presidential victory fuels optimism in Argentina’s Bitcoin community - November 23, 2023