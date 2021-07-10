Bitcoin has never been so far below where stock-to-flow predictions call for it to be. Bitcoin ( BTC) has never been as far below its target price as it is now, the stock-to-flow model shows this week …
Read Full Story
Great buy? Bitcoin trades at record 59% below stock-to-flow BTC price model target
Bitcoin has never been so far below where stock-to-flow predictions call for it to be. Bitcoin ( BTC) has never been as far below its target price as it is now, the stock-to-flow model shows this week …