Griid’s revenue for 2023 is a reported $19.6 million, the filing said. That’s a 12% dip from the prior year, when the company posted $22.4 million in revenue. Both figures would rank it 20th on a list …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Griid Infrastructure reveals 2023 revenue dip amid bitcoin market volatility - April 4, 2024
- Bitcoin staking Layer-2 Social Network announces mainnet launch - April 4, 2024
- ARKB Bitcoin ETF faces record outflow amid market volatility - April 4, 2024