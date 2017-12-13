Gundlach says if you bet against bitcoin today ‘you’ll make money’

“We’re starting to see the big rock of silly season” on bitcoin, DoubleLine’s Jeffrey Gundlach tells CNBC’s Scott Wapner on “Halftime Report.” “This is the kind of nutty stuff. The fact we’re talking about it 24/7,” he said. DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey …
