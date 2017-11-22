Hackers attack Sacramento public transit system, demand Bitcoin ransom

Nov. 21 (UPI) –Hackers this week infiltrated the Sacramento Regional Transit system computers, erased millions of files and demanded a ransom in Bitcoin. The hack, which was noticed Sunday, affected various parts of the transit system’s operating system …
