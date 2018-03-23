Hackers demanding bitcoin ransom attack Atlanta city computers

Hackers demanding ransom payable in bitcoin have attacked computers of the Atlanta city government in the southern US state of Georgia, officials say. The ransomware assault shut down multiple internal and external applications for the city, including apps …
