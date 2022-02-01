Large amounts of bitcoin stolen from the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex six years ago were moved by hackers early on Tuesday. According to Twitter account Whale Alert, bad actors transferred 10,000 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Hackers Move $383M Worth of Bitcoin From 2016 Bitfinex Hack - February 1, 2022
- Bitcoin’s Record Casts Long Shadow Over Its Recovery Odds - February 1, 2022
- People Working At Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency Exchanges Can Earn More Than $1 Million A Year - February 1, 2022