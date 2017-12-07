Nearly $70 million worth of bitcoin was stolen from a cryptocurrency-mining service called NiceHash following a security breach, causing the company to halt operations for at least 24 hours. “Clearly, this is a matter of deep concern, and we are working …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Hackers Steal $70 Million in Bitcoin - December 7, 2017
- 4 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2018—Instead of Buying Bitcoin - December 7, 2017
- The world’s biggest banks reportedly want to halt bitcoin futures launch - December 7, 2017