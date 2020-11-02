Some children received Bitcoin as treat during Halloween in Canada Brad Mills, author and partner at XSquared Ventures, decided to reward children with Bitcoin gift cards during Halloween. Mills said …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Trades Near Three-Year Highs, Briefly Crossing The $14K Mark - November 2, 2020
- Halloween Surprise: Bitcoin User Gives Out BTC To Trick-Or-Treaters In Canada - November 2, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: US Banks Eye Third-Party Custodians For Crypto Investors; UK FinTech Cashaa To Launch Crypto Bank In India - November 1, 2020