Bitcoin is approaching the most eagerly anticipated moment in its history, and markets are feeding the excitement after weeks of gains …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Halving, Stocks, Fundamentals: 3 Things to Watch in Bitcoin This Week - May 4, 2020
- Sell the News? Why the Post-Halving Bitcoin Price Drop Isn’t Guaranteed - May 4, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Block.one Gets Patent For DLT That Monetizes Social Media Posts; Bitfinex Seeks US Subpoenas To Track Down $800M In User Funds - May 4, 2020