(MENAFN – Asia Times) In an unprecedented initiative, authorities in Gaza are working to overcome the financial siege enforced on the coastal enclave through a new monetary channel: Bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Hamas looks to Bitcoin to break financial siege - March 10, 2019
- Will Crypto Giants Buy Bitcoin Disposed of by US Marshals? - March 10, 2019
- Bitcoin Private sends legal letter to HitBTC; claims “questionable, unjustifiable” delisting - March 10, 2019