Hashdex’s application comes amid rising speculation that US regulators are about to end their decade-long resistance to the creation of spot bitcoin ETFs — which invest in the “physical” cryptocurrency, rather than futures contracts — since BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, filed an application to launch such an ETF in June.
