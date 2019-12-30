The December 2019 report on the Bitcoin mining network from CoinShares Research, a division of the digital asset management firm, presented an industry in good health at the end of the year, with a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Users Stock Up as Data Shows Average Price Never Went Bearish - December 30, 2019
- Hashing Ahead: A Look at Bitcoin Mining in 2020 - December 30, 2019
- Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD troubling big barrier at $215 - December 30, 2019