As expectations grow that a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) will be approved in the United States, it remains one of the hottest topics heading into 2024. In Episode 38 of Cointelegraph’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Path to a Supercycle: Will 2024 Mark the End of Dramatic Downturns? - November 24, 2023
- Hashing It Out: A conversation about spot Bitcoin ETFs and decentralized ETFs - November 24, 2023
- Bitcoin Bulls Shrug Off Binance Turmoil: Is 40,000 in the Cards Now? - November 24, 2023