The inflows into 11 new bitcoin exchange traded funds that received US regulatory approval in January went into reverse this week. Investors will be watching daily data to see if the $850mn that …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Have the inflows into bitcoin funds dried up? - March 24, 2024
- BlackRock And Fidelity ETF Bombshell Triggers A Massive $75 Trillion Bitcoin Price Prediction - March 24, 2024
- Does the Bitcoin halving impact cross-chain interoperability solutions? - March 24, 2024