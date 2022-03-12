(NASDAQ:AAPL) cofounder Steve Wozniak, who recently said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure gold mathematics,” has an ambitious price target for the apex crypto. What …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- He Called Bitcoin ‘Pure Gold’: Apple Co-Founder Says BTC Is Going Much Higher - March 12, 2022
- El Salvador to delay the launch of a Bitcoin-backed bond - March 12, 2022
- All Bitcoin ATMs in the UK declared illegal by the FCA - March 12, 2022