El Salvador, economists say, is learning that lesson the hard way. President Nayib Bukele — who dropped the mic on Twitter this month by claiming he trades his country’s cash for bitcoin on his phone …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- He trades bitcoin naked. El Salvador is paying the price. - January 26, 2022
- Melania Trump’s bitcoin-only hat auction has become collateral damage in the crypto-crash - January 26, 2022
- IMF urges El Salvador to reverse Bitcoin policy - January 26, 2022