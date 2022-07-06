Head of Security At Web3 Investment Firm Hit Via Bitcoin Stealer
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-06
Sam Sun, the head of security at Web 3.0 investment firm Paradigm, said in a Twitter post that someone tried to gain access to his crypto assets via a Bitcoin or crypto stealer, but they weren’t …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)