SAN FRANCISCO — The chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, has called Bitcoin a fraud and made it clear that he will not allow his bank to begin trading the virtual currency any time soon. But that has not stopped a growing wave of big Wall …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Risks Consolidation as $8,000 Approaches, Goldman Says - November 6, 2017
- Hedge Funds Push the Price of Bitcoin to New Highs - November 6, 2017
- Japan made bitcoin a legal currency, and now it’s more popular than ever - November 6, 2017