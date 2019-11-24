Some hedge funders out there appear to have made a strong bet shorting the bitcoin market over the past week, data from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission shows. As per a research report by …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Hedge funds were short bitcoin going into this downturn, CFTC report show - November 24, 2019
- Bitcoin Core 0.19.0 Released: Here’s What’s New - November 24, 2019
- Will Bitcoin Replace PayPal On Pornhub? Plus, Fidelity Digital Assets Gets Regulatory Approval. - November 24, 2019