Brock noted that the Lightning Network (LN) solves scalability issues in payments, but a similar infrastructure is needed to trade assets on the Bitcoin network. In July, Jack Dorsey said the company …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here Is How Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Plans To Expand Bitcoin Trading - August 28, 2021
- China’s crackdown on crypto slashed competition for North American bitcoin miners – and earnings are soaring to record highs as a result - August 28, 2021
- We Had the Bitcoin Breakout. Now Comes the Altcoin Arrival. - August 28, 2021