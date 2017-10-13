It took less than a month for bitcoin investors to shake off China’s cryptocurrency crack down and Wall Street naysayers. On Friday, the price of bitcoin jumped within striking distance of $6,000 as optimism surrounding the cryptocurrency reignited …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s Another Reason Why Bitcoin Could Soon Hit $6,000 - October 13, 2017
- Jamie Dimon talks about bitcoin one day after saying ‘I’m not going to talk about bitcoin anymore’ - October 13, 2017
- Bitcoin Rises Too High, Too Quickly - October 13, 2017