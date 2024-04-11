Most recently, Ark teamed up with 21Shares to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF—Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB). The ETF has performed extremely well, attracting more than $3 billion in assets under …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Willem Schroé: Building Botanix, a Bitcoin Layer 2 That Brings the EVM to Bitcoin - April 11, 2024
- Here’s How Much $1,000 In Bitcoin Will Be Worth If Cathie Wood’s BTC Prediction Is Correct - April 11, 2024
- Norman Wooding from SCRYPT Comments on Differences Between Direct Ownership of Bitcoin (BTC) and Institutional Bitcoin ETFs - April 11, 2024