Bitcoin was trading above $42,000, and crypto exchanges made a splash during the Super Bowl with ads that earned the event the “crypto bowl” moniker. But if Coinbase‘s memorable floating QR code ad …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s How Much Bitcoin Is Down Since the 2022 ‘Crypto Bowl’ - February 8, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, February 8: BTC/USD Could Form Decent Support at $22,500 Level - February 8, 2023
- UK Court Rules Craig Wright Has No Copyright Claim On Bitcoin - February 8, 2023