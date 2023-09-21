With an investing philosophy centered around innovation, CEO Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Invest are natural fans of Bitcoin ( BTC -1.11%). Given that Bitcoin is the most decentralized, secure, and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s What One of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Bitcoin - September 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Falls After Fed Skips Rate Hike. Don’t Bet on Big Gains Any Time Soon. - September 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Bulls Missing in Action After Mt. Gox Delays BTC Repayments - September 21, 2023