More than eight years since the birth of bitcoin, central banks around the world are increasingly recognizing the potential upsides and downsides of digital currencies. The guardians of the global economy have two sets of issues to address. First is what …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s What the World’s Central Banks Are Saying About Bitcoin - December 13, 2017
- Bitcoin Started With All Men. Now Crypto Is Opening to Women - December 13, 2017
- Novogratz says he would sell litecoin after its massive surge, sees bitcoin hitting $40k within a few months - December 13, 2017