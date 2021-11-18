Here’s why bears hope to pin Bitcoin under $60K ahead of Friday’s $1.1B options expiry

Last week bulls had a $715 million advantage when Bitcoin price was above $68,000, but the current downturn gives bears a chance to turn the tables.
