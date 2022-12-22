Bitcoin price may drop below $15,000 in the following week, triggering a negative market. Can bitcoin hit the $20,000 mark? Read on to find out.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Price May Pump to $20,000 — But C+Charge is a More Profitable Alternative - December 21, 2022
- Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin and Ether’s Flat Trajectory to Continue, Technical Indicators Suggest - December 21, 2022
- Crypto Markets Today: Popsicle Heats Up as Bitcoin Stays Cold - December 21, 2022