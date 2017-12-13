Bitcoin prices vary depending on the exchange you’re buying it on. This has to do with several things, including volume on an exchange. Pisani also says we need improved infrastructure to help align bitcoin prices on different exchanges. Bitcoin prices …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s why bitcoin prices are different on each exchange - December 13, 2017
- What is Behind Bitcoin’s Price Surge? - December 13, 2017
- ‘Speculative Mania.’ Bitcoin Is More Likely to Appeal to Criminals Than Consumers, RBA Governor Says - December 12, 2017