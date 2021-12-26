Investors look to be clearly excited about the upgrade potential for Bitcoin, too. In November, the long-awaited Taproot upgrade took effect. Taproot allows for smart-contract transactions to occur on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s Why I Still Won’t Buy Bitcoin, and You Shouldn’t, Either - December 26, 2021
- Bitcoin slips under $50K amid warning ‘new player’ Binance whale is pressuring BTC price - December 26, 2021
- Reflecting On The Year In Bitcoin: Our Progress And What We Take For Granted - December 26, 2021