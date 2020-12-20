In fact, bitcoin went on to also blow by $21,000 and $22,000 within a matter of hours. For as volatile as the stock market has been in 2020, you wouldn’t know it by looking at bitcoin, which is up by …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s Why I Won’t Buy Bitcoin, and You Shouldn’t, Either - December 20, 2020
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Issues Serious Warning As Bitcoin Surges Toward $25,000 - December 19, 2020
- Beyond Bitcoin: What Is Decentralized Finance? - December 19, 2020