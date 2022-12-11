Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone says Bitcoin is four times more volatile than gold. McGlone says Bitcoin’s price relative to TSLA might be in the process of forming a bottom. According to McGlone, Bitcoin is …
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
